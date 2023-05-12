2023 NBA Playoffs Day 28 Open Thread

A pair of closeout games take over the NBA landscape tonight as the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers look to advance to the Conference Finals.
This is your GameDay Open Thread. Feel free to talk about tonight’s games throughout. Here’s the schedule. All times are Pacific.
Schedule
New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat— 4:30 PM, TNT (Heat lead series 3-2)
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers— 7:00 PM, TNT (Lakers lead series 3-2)
Enjoy the games!
