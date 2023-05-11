2023 NBA Playoffs Day 27 Open Thread

Two more potential elimination games comprise the 2023 NBA Playoffs schedule for Thursday, May 11th. Last night the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks delayed their summer vacations by winning after falling behind 3-1. Tonight the Boston Celtics will face the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns the Denver Nuggets, both down 3-2. It’s going to be Game 7 or Go Home in both of these tense matchups.

This is our Game Day Thread. You’ll find schedule and broadcast info just below (all times Pacific), plus conversation rules and a chance to talk about the proceedings throughout. Who have you got tonight? Will anyone secure their place in the Conference Finals? Talk about it here!

Schedule

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers— 4:30 PM, ESPN (Sixers lead 3-2)

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns— 7:00 PM, ESPN (Nuggets lead 3-2)

Conversation Rules

