Milwaukee Bucks to Interview Trail Blazers Assistant Coach Scott Brooks

The Milwaukee Bucks have received permission from the Portland Trail Blazers to interview assistant coach Scott Brooks for their vacant head coaching position. Despite earning the best record in the NBA this season, the Bucks fired Head Coach Mike Budenholzer after a first-round exit from the 2023 NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Miami Heat.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted the news:

ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks have secured permission to interview to Portland Trail Blazers assistant Scott Brooks for franchise’s head coaching job. Brooks has a 521-414 (.557) regular season and 49-48 (.505) playoff record in 12 seasons with Oklahoma City and Washington.

Brooks has served as an assistant in Portland under Head Coach Chauncey Billups for the past two seasons. Before that he led the Washington Wizards for five seasons and the Oklahoma City Thunder for seven, with rosters including stars Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.

Brooks also played 12 seasons in the NBA as a point guard for the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks.