Damian Lillard Earns Third Team All-NBA Honors for 2022-23

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has earned Third Team All-NBA honors for the 2022-23 regular season. In a season where the 32-year-old guard broke his franchise’s record for point scored, earned his seventh NBA All-Star Appearance, and scored a career-high 32.2 points per game, he had to settle for being named one of the six best guards in the league rather than earning a top two, First Team designation.
Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted the All-NBA results this afternoon.
All-NBA First Team
G: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
G: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
C: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
F: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
All-NBA Second Team
G: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
G: Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
C: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
F: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
F: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
All-NBA Third Team
G: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
G: De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
F: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
F: Julius Randle, New York Knicks
F: Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
In addition to his 32.2 points per game, Lillard averaged 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 36.3 minutes over 58 appearances. He shot 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point arc, the second- and fifth-best percentages of his career, respectively.
Of the six guards named, only Doncic scored more points per game than Lillard (34.4 to 32.2), Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a higher percentage from the field (51.0%) but finished behind Lillard in points, assists, rebounds, and three-point percentage.
This marks the seventh time Lillard has won All-NBA honors. He made the All-NBA First Team in 2017-18, All-NBA Second Team in 2015-16, 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21, and All-NBA Third Team in 2013-14. His First Team award came in a season when he tallied fewer points, assists, and rebounds than he did this year while shooting lower percentages from the field and three-point arc.
