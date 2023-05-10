Damian Lillard Earns Third Team All-NBA Honors for 2022-23

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has earned Third Team All-NBA honors for the 2022-23 regular season. In a season where the 32-year-old guard broke his franchise’s record for point scored, earned his seventh NBA All-Star Appearance, and scored a career-high 32.2 points per game, he had to settle for being named one of the six best guards in the league rather than earning a top two, First Team designation.

Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted the All-NBA results this afternoon.

All-NBA First Team

G: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

G: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

C: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

F: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

All-NBA Second Team

G: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

G: Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

C: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

F: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

F: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

All-NBA Third Team

G: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

G: De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

F: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

F: Julius Randle, New York Knicks

F: Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

In addition to his 32.2 points per game, Lillard averaged 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 36.3 minutes over 58 appearances. He shot 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point arc, the second- and fifth-best percentages of his career, respectively.

Of the six guards named, only Doncic scored more points per game than Lillard (34.4 to 32.2), Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a higher percentage from the field (51.0%) but finished behind Lillard in points, assists, rebounds, and three-point percentage.

This marks the seventh time Lillard has won All-NBA honors. He made the All-NBA First Team in 2017-18, All-NBA Second Team in 2015-16, 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21, and All-NBA Third Team in 2013-14. His First Team award came in a season when he tallied fewer points, assists, and rebounds than he did this year while shooting lower percentages from the field and three-point arc.