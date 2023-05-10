Trail Blazers Work Out 6 NBA Draft Prospects Today

As the draft inches ever closer, the Portland Trail Blazers are starting to take a look at players that could end up being selected in June. Their first pre draft workouts are scheduled for today and six potential draft selections will be present according to the Trail Blazers, per Danny Marang.

The Blazers are hosting their first pre Draft workouts today at the practice facility. Here’s who will be there:



Trey Alexander (Creighton)

D’Moi Hodge (Missouri)

Jordan Miller (Miami)

Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

Julian Phillips (Tennessee)

Ben Sheppard (Belmont)



Per @trailblazers — Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) May 10, 2023

Here’s a quick look at all six candidates.

Trey Alexander

Trey Alexander, a 6’4” sophomore, is a guard from Creighton University. He averaged 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 41.0% from three point range. He projects to be a sharpshooting guard who does not need the ball in his hands to be a threat on the offensive side of the ball.

Alexander projects to be a second round pick in the upcoming draft.

D’Moi Hodge

D’Moi Hodge, a 6’4” senior out of Missouri, is another guard who can shoot the ball at a high level. He shot 40.0% from three this past season, while scoring 14.7 points per game. However, his true value comes from being a defensive standout. He averaged 2.6 steals per game for Missouri.

Hodge projects to be a 3-and-D wing who will likely be drafted in the second round.

Jordan Miller

Jordan Miller is a 6’7” wing out of Miami who averaged 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Hurricanes this past season. He also shot an efficient 54.5% from the field. He was instrumental in Miami’s win over Texas in the Elite Eight of this season’s March Madness where he scored 27 points to help the Hurricanes advance. The 23-year-old senior is on the older side of potential draftees, but his ability to finish around the basket makes him an intriguing prospect.

Miller is projected to be a second round pick this June.

Dillon Mitchell

Dillon Mitchell, a 6’8” forward out of Texas, is coming off of a freshman season where he showed flashes of potential. Although he only averaged 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, he showed that he can be a force when he gets downhill. As a high-level athlete, Mitchell is less polished than other players working out for the Blazers but has the upside to become a solid contributor. His jump shot is still a work-in-progress, but he has the tools to be worth a look.

Mitchell projects to be drafted in the first round or early second round in the draft.

Julian Phillips

Julian Phillips, a 6’8” forward from Tennessee, was a five-star recruit coming into this season. He did not quite live up to that moniker as he struggled to find his jump shot this season. He averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, but shot just 23.9% from three. The upside that made him a high recruit still makes him an intriguing prospect who could develop into a real player, especially if his jump shot improves.

Phillips projects to be a late-first to early-second round pick.

Ben Sheppard

Ben Sheppard, a 6’6” guard out of Belmont, comes into the draft after his senior season where he averaged 18.8 points and 5.2 rebounds on 47.5% from the field and 41.5% from three. He also showed that he can contribute on the other end, making the All-Defensive Team in the Missouri Valley Conference. He looks to be a potential 3-and-D player who can score off the dribble when needed.

Sheppard projects as available later in the second round.