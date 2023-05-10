2023 NBA Playoffs Day 26 Open Thread

The 2023 NBA Playoffs could take a dramatic turn tonight as a pair of series reach their first potential elimination games. The Los Angeles Lakers hold a 3-1 lead over the defending champion Golden State Warriors. The Miami Heat have the same edge over the New York Knicks. Both of the three-win teams are playing on the road, but one slip by the home clubs and the series will end. Bounce back or go home is the order of the day.

This is your GameDay Open Thread. Feel free to talk about tonight’s games throughout. Here’s the schedule. All times are Pacific.

Schedule

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks— 4:30 PM, TNT (Heat lead series 3-1)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors— 7:00 PM, TNT (Lakers lead series 3-1)

Enjoy the games!

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.