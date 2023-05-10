Reacts Survey: Should the Blazers Trade Lillard, Pick for No. 1?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Portland Trail Blazers fans and fans across the country.

The NBA Draft Lottery is just days away, and the Portland Trail Blazers own the fifth-best odds at winning the No. 1 overall pick. However, a lackluster season calls into question whether or not the current Blazers team is fabricated to contend for a championship.

Therefore we ask you, Blazers faithful and NBA supporters alike to weigh in on whether or not the Blazers should actively move on from All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and package him along with whichever 2023 first round pick they land to move up to No. 1 should they fail to win the lottery.

The assumed top selection will be Victor Wembanyama out of France. The outstanding young center boasts a 7-4 frame with an 8-foot wingspan and can is a two-way player that can score inside and out.

However, this draft class also has other great talents at the top of the list. NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson shows the potential of being a dynamic scorer in the NBA with natural athletic gifts that enable him to successfully attack the basket, though his 27.5 percent three-point shooting clip this past season leaves question marks in that area.

Also garnering intrigue is Amen Thompson of the City Reapers of Overtime Elite. The 6-7 point guard can go from 0-100 in a flash, change speeds, handle the ball with precision and has an eye-catching highlight reel of crafty finishes around the rim.

It remains to be seen if Lillard’s loyalty remains steadfast toward the Blazers through the summer. Should he have an unforeseen change of heart and seek playing for a different team, there seems to be no better player to rebuild around than Wembanyama, though his weight remains the only serious question mark hovering around his name.

