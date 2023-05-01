 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NBA Playoffs Day 17 Open Thread

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are back in action tonight, while the Phoenix Suns try to avoid an 0-2 hole against the Denver Nuggets.

By Jeremy_Brener
Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game One Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Tonight, the second round is in full swing with a pair of exciting games.

Don’t miss your chance to watch and talk about all the storylines as they unfold with fellow fans in today’s Game Day Open Thread! Game times and conversation rules follow.

Schedule

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. PST, TNT

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets, 7:00 p.m. PST, TNT

Enjoy the games!

