Joe Cronin: It’s Time To Compete At The Highest Levels

Portland Trail Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin has made it clear that the franchise is done with losing basketball.

At today’s exit interviews, Cronin said there was no appetite for a third losing season and it was time to win, not just for Damian Lillard but the franchise and fanbase.

The goal is to get better as soon as possible. Timeline wise it’s time to start having a roster ready to compete at the highest levels. - Joe Cronin — Jacked Ramsays’ Danny Marang. Joe Cronin: “We don’t want to go through this anymore. It’s time for us to start winning basketball games. Not just for [Dame] but for all of us. We don’t want to have another year like this.” — Rose Garden Report’s Sean Highkin.

One element Cronin said was key to winning more games next season: more veteran talent on the roster. Acquiring that talent is just one objective in what Cronin expects to be a busy summer.

Joe Cronin: “The rotation’s going to be much more veteran-laden than it was this year.” — Highkin. Joe Cronin: “We’re excited for this offseason. A ton of work to do.” — Highkin.

Echoing sentiments from the exit interviews with Jusuf Nurkic, Jerami Grant and Damian Lillard, Cronin praised Coach Chauncey Billups. He acknowledged his own role in creating a flawed roster for Billups to work with.

Joe Cronin on Chauncey Billups: “I think he’s done a great job. I don’t think I dealt him a great hand this season. I don’t think I did him any favors by giving him the lack of depth that would have given him any sustainability.” — Highkin.

Cronin also mentioned the possibility of adding a G-League team to the franchise.

Joe Cronin says a G League team is “something we’ve been talking about a lot lately” and hopes it happens “in the near future.” Blazers are currently one of two teams without one. — Highkin.

In Cronin’s first full season as Trail Blazers GM, Portland ended the season as the No. 13 seed in the West with a 33-49 record, fifth-worst in the NBA.