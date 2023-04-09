Sharpe: I’m Ready To Be A Starter

Portland Trail Blazers standout rookie Shaedon Sharpe believes he’s ready to be a starter in the NBA.

The 19-year-old shooting guard said he’d be ready to take on a larger role in 2023-24 during exit interviews today.

Shaedon Sharpe, asked whether he feels like he’s ready to be a starter, says yes. — Rose Garden Report’s Sean Highkin. Taking that leadership spot with the new guys - being that leader- helping the team in that aspect. I stayed in the gym, I got reps up. The opportunity. Playing those 10 games. - Sharpe — Jacked Ramsays’ Danny Marang.

The young Canadian also said he hoped to play Summer League over the summer.

Shaedon Sharpe says he wants to play Summer League. “I love to play basketball. Any opportunity I get to play, I’ll take it.” — Highkin.

In 79 games, Sharpe has averaged 9.8 points on 36 percent from deep, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Thrusted into the starting lineup during his last nine games of the season, Sharpe scored over 20 points in all but one game.