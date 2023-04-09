Simons: Development Will Be Key Over The Summer

Despite being thrust into a starting role 12 months ago, Portland Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons knows there is more work required to ensure he is an elite combo guard.

At exit interviews today, the 23-year-old said he was focused on improving at both the point and shooting guard positions in order to better complement Damian Lillard.

There’s a lot of things I had to learn on the fly - I had a good run at the end of last season - this year was a different turn playing alongside Dame, off ball. I think through all that as a player - I know exactly what I need to work on. Playing off the ball, up my playmaking. — Jacked Ramsays’ Danny Marang Personally I think we can. It’s up to the staff on how they want to play it but we can coexist and come together as a collective unit. - Ant on playing with Sharpe going forward — Marang. Its going to be a really big summer for me development wise. - Simons on developing this [off-season] — Marang. I think I have the ability to play both - it about having experience doing both (PG/SG). I think this year off the ball, I understand a lot more of what I need to do. - Simons — Marang. Every basketball player has aspirations to be the man on the team but if it’s not my time then it’s not my time. I’ve got to complement Dame the best I can. - Simons — Marang.

In 62 games this season, Simons has averaged 21.1 points on 37 percent three point shooting, 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists.