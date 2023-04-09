Blazers Sign Center Chance Comanche

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Chance Comanche, the team announced today. The contract is for the remainder of the regular season, which only includes one more game against the Golden State Warriors this afternoon.

Comanche, 26, played in 32 games for the Stockton Kings this season, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings. The 6’10 center averaged 13 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 blocks in 22.9 minutes per game. Prior to his stint with Stockton, Comanche played for the Cleveland Charge during the 2018-19 season and the Memphis Hustle in 2017-18.

Comanche entered the G League in 2017 after playing two seasons at the University of Arizona.

With Portland center Drew Eubanks out for today’s game due to injury, Comanche may see some action in his Blazers debut.

The Blazers also announced today they signed point guard Skylar Mays to another contract for the remainder of the regular season, making him available for the regular season finale.