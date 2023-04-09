Shaq Harrison Signs With Lakers

A day after his 10-day contract with the Portland Trail Blazers ended, guard Shaq Harrison is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers to help improve the franchise’s depth for the postseason, reports ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The Lakers are also signing veteran center Tristan Thompson who will be reuniting with former teammate LeBron James.

The Lakers are signing two players today to add depth for the postseason, sources told ESPN. L.A. will sign guard Shaq Harrison, a defensive-minded point guard, and Tristan Thompson, a veteran center with playoff experience on LeBron James’ teams in Cleveland. Both players provide insurance at their positions for the roster, with L.A. having players out with injuries late in the season. The Lakers will waive Davon Reed in order to create a roster spot to add a second player.

Harrison, a 29-year-old, 6’4 guard signed with the Blazers on March 30 and appeared in five games off the bench. Harrison averaged 8.8 points, 6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 24 minutes per game. He scored in double-digits in his last three games.

Since entering the NBA in 2016, Harrison has spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets. Prior to joining Portland, Harrison spent time in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers this season.