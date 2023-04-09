Standings Update: Blazers Can Secure Fifth-Best Lottery Odds With Loss To Warriors

The Portland Trail Blazers will wrap up their 2022-23 campaign this afternoon, hosting the Golden State Warriors at the Moda Center.

A loss against Golden State will secure the Blazers the lone fifth-worst record and more than a 10 percent chance at the first pick and Victor Wembanyama in next month’s NBA Draft Lottery.

However, a win lifts Portland back into a morass made up of two other teams fighting for lottery positioning, namely the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic. The Washington Wizards have lifted themselves two games clear of the Blazers and consequently out of the running for the fifth-worst record.

As mentioned, the Blazers host the Warriors. The Pacers visit the New York Knicks and the Magic travel south to meet the Miami Heat.

State of the standings: