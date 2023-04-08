Talk Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Second Half Here

The Portland Trail Blazers will face the Los Angeles Clippers in an afternoon start today. Portland will still be without 98.5% of their lineup, but rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe might be back for the final weekend of the season. It’ll be interesting to see whether, how, and how much he plays!

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Saturday, April 8 - 1:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Ibou Badji (out), Jerami Grant (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Damian Lillard (out), Keon Johnson (out), Nassir Little (out), Matisse Thybulle (out), Cam Reddish (out), Trendon Watford (probable), Drew Eubanks (questionable)

Clippers injuries: Paul George (out), Marcus Morris)

More on the Clippers: Clips Nation

