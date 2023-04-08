Talk Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Second Half Here

The Portland Trail Blazers will face the Los Angeles Clippers in an afternoon start today. Portland will still be without 98.5% of their lineup, but rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe might be back for the final weekend of the season. It’ll be interesting to see whether, how, and how much he plays!
You can talk about all the action here in our GameDay Open Thread. This is the second half thread. Stay tuned after the game for our recap and analysis. See conversation guidelines and tips just below. Have fun!
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Saturday, April 8 - 1:00 p.m. PT
How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass
Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Ibou Badji (out), Jerami Grant (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Damian Lillard (out), Keon Johnson (out), Nassir Little (out), Matisse Thybulle (out), Cam Reddish (out), Trendon Watford (probable), Drew Eubanks (questionable)
Clippers injuries: Paul George (out), Marcus Morris)
More on the Clippers: Clips Nation
Need League Pass?
Order through this link at the year-end discounted rate and Blazer’s Edge gets a commission.
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
Loading comments...