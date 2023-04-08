NBA Lottery Race: Blazers Play as Pacers, Wizards, Magic Take Day Off

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of four teams tightly grouped near the bottom of the NBA standings, fighting for position in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. The four teams include the Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards, all of which are currently separated by a game and a half.

The team that finishes the season with the lowest win total out of that group will own the league’s fifth-worst record in May’s drawing, giving about a 10 percent chance at the first pick and Victor Wembanyama.

All four franchises have now been eliminated from Play-In contention.

Of the four, just the Blazers will visit the Los Angeles Clippers today as part of a three-game slate. The Pacers, Wizards and Magic have the day off before tomorrow’s season finale.

State of the standings: