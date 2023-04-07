Chauncey Billups: Blazers ‘Contributed in a Positive Way’ vs. Spurs

Mission Failed Successfully, as they say.

The Portland Trail Blazers, playing without most of their usuals, competed hard against the San Antonio Spurs but ultimately fell 127-129 as they pursue favorable lottery odds.

Every starter scored in double figures, including the unlikely trio of John Butler Jr., Skylar Mays, and Jeenathan Williams, but the game ball goes to Drew Eubanks, who tallied 23 points and five blocks.

Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said that it was like a home game for Eubanks, having played in Austin and San Antonio.

Billups then went on to praise quite literally everyone who played, in broad strokes, before fielding a question about forward Kevin Knox, who scored a team-high 24 points off the bench.

Very good. Very good. I mean, 34 assists and these guys don’t even know each other, to be honest with you. Most of them don’t. Playing with two new point guards – they’re not even familiar yet with our stuff. But, you know, I just tell them just play fast, man. Play tough on D, get the rebound, just play fast and space the floor. They all just played so well. I thought everybody that played in the game played well. They contributed in a positive way.

On Kevin Knox, specifically:

I love him. He has great size. Obviously, he’s able to do some things offensively with his versatility, with his shooting. I think one of his best skills is he’s just so good at driving and playing against closeouts. You just never know, when he gets his shoulders on you he’s tough to handle. He’s done a really good job of taking advantage of his opportunities and his minutes late in the season.

Knox has played at least 20 minutes in each of the last six contests, pouring in double-figure scoring efforts in four of those occasions. How he finishes the season could lend perspective to his upcoming free agency.

Catch the Trail Blazers’ next game on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. against the Los Angeles Clippers.