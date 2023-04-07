 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Playoff Scenarios Ahead of Game 81

Several teams can clinch playoff positioning in tonight’s NBA action.

By Jeremy_Brener
Los Angeles Clippers host the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA regular season game at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams are looking for a playoff berth. Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Tonight, 22 teams will participate in their penultimate game of the season and there is a lot of playoff positioning that will be decided after the result of the games.

In the Eastern Conference...

Here’s how the current standings look:

  1. Milwaukee Bucks
  2. Boston Celtics
  3. Philadelphia 76ers
  4. Cleveland Cavaliers
  5. New York Knicks
  6. Brooklyn Nets (could be 6 or 7)
  7. Miami Heat (could be 6 or 7)
  8. Atlanta Hawks (could be 8 or 9)
  9. Toronto Raptors (could be 8 or 9)
  10. Chicago Bulls

In the Western Conference...

Here’s how the current standings look:

  1. Denver Nuggets
  2. Memphis Grizzlies (could be 2 or 3)
  3. Sacramento Kings (could be 2 or 3)
  4. Phoenix Suns
  5. LA Clippers (could be 5-9)
  6. Golden State Warriors (could be 5-9)
  7. Los Angeles Lakers (could be 5-9)
  8. New Orleans Pelicans (could be 5-9)
  9. Minnesota Timberwolves (could be 5-9)
  10. Oklahoma City Thunder (could be 10 or 11)
  11. Dallas Mavericks (could be 10 or 11)

