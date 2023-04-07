NBA Playoff Scenarios Ahead of Game 81

Tonight, 22 teams will participate in their penultimate game of the season and there is a lot of playoff positioning that will be decided after the result of the games.
In the Eastern Conference...
- The Brooklyn Nets can clinch the No. 6 seed and avoid the Play-In tournament with a win against the Orlando Magic OR a Miami Heat loss against the Washington Wizards.
- The Atlanta Hawks can clinch the No. 8 seed, which guarantees them at least two chances in the Play-In Tournament, with a win against the Philadelphia 76ers OR a Toronto Raptors loss against the Boston Celtics.
Here’s how the current standings look:
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Boston Celtics
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- New York Knicks
- Brooklyn Nets (could be 6 or 7)
- Miami Heat (could be 6 or 7)
- Atlanta Hawks (could be 8 or 9)
- Toronto Raptors (could be 8 or 9)
- Chicago Bulls
In the Western Conference...
- The Memphis Grizzlies can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win against the Milwaukee Bucks OR a Sacramento Kings loss against the Golden State Warriors.
- The Golden State Warriors can clinch a playoff spot (No. 5 or 6 seed) with a win against the Kings AND a Los Angeles Lakers loss against the Phoenix Suns AND a New Orleans Pelicans loss against the New York Knicks.
- The Oklahoma City Thunder can clinch a Play-In slot with a Dallas Mavericks loss against the Chicago Bulls. The Mavericks need to win each of their final two games and a Thunder loss Sunday against the Grizzlies for a shot at the Play-In tournament.
Here’s how the current standings look:
- Denver Nuggets
- Memphis Grizzlies (could be 2 or 3)
- Sacramento Kings (could be 2 or 3)
- Phoenix Suns
- LA Clippers (could be 5-9)
- Golden State Warriors (could be 5-9)
- Los Angeles Lakers (could be 5-9)
- New Orleans Pelicans (could be 5-9)
- Minnesota Timberwolves (could be 5-9)
- Oklahoma City Thunder (could be 10 or 11)
- Dallas Mavericks (could be 10 or 11)
