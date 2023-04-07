NBA Playoff Scenarios Ahead of Game 81

Tonight, 22 teams will participate in their penultimate game of the season and there is a lot of playoff positioning that will be decided after the result of the games.

In the Eastern Conference...

Here’s how the current standings look:

Milwaukee Bucks Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks Brooklyn Nets (could be 6 or 7) Miami Heat (could be 6 or 7) Atlanta Hawks (could be 8 or 9) Toronto Raptors (could be 8 or 9) Chicago Bulls

In the Western Conference...

Here’s how the current standings look: