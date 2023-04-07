Blazers Rookie John Butler Jr. Part of Betting Bad Beat vs. Spurs

Bettors are feeling some type of way this morning about Portland Trail Blazers rookie John Butler Jr.

In Thursday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, Butler Jr. heaved a three-pointer as time expired from several feet beyond the arc as the Blazers trailed by five points.

While the shot was meaningless towards the outcome of the game, it had all the meaning in the spread. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the line was Blazers (+4).

The line closed Spurs -5. Watch my man sitting courtside.https://t.co/X3TKJOpH7L pic.twitter.com/iHs2CsfEuz — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 7, 2023

Butler Jr. hits the three, and one fan sitting courtside appears particularly miffed by the shot, possibly because he bet that the Spurs would cover the spread.

With Butler Jr.’s make, the Blazers covered the spread, sending Portland bettors home happy and San Antonio bettors home sad.

The shot gave Butler Jr. a new career-high with 12 points in just his 17th appearance of the season.

Butler Jr. and the Blazers are back in action Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers.