NBA Standings Update: Wizards, Pacers and Magic Play Today to Break Tie

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of four teams tightly grouped near the bottom of the NBA standings, fighting for position in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. The four teams include the Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards, all of which are currently separated by one solitary game.
The team with the lowest win total out of that group at season’s end will own the league’s fifth-worst record in May’s drawing, giving about a 10 percent chance at the first pick and Victor Wembanyama.
All four franchises have now been eliminated from Play-In contention.
Three teams will compete today with the Blazers enjoying a day off before facing the Los Angeles Clippers in Southern California tomorrow. The Pacers host the Detroit Pistons, the Wizards welcome the Miami Heat and the Magic visit the Brooklyn Nets.
State of the standings:
- Tied for sixth-worst record - the Pacers own a 34-46 record with games against the Pistons and the New York Knicks.
- Tied for sixth-worst record - the Wizards sit 34-46 with games against the Heat and Houston Rockets.
- Tied for sixth-worst record - the Magic are 34-46 with games against the Nets and Heat.
- Fifth-worst record - the Blazers are 33-47 with games against the Clippers and Golden State Warriors.
Loading comments...