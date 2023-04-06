Talk Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs are coming at you LIVE from Austin, Texas today in what is sure to be the game of the season. With both teams jockeying for better odds in the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery, neither one really wants to win. The injury list is longer than Damian Lillard’s three-point range, the rosters smaller than Gregg Popovich’s tolerance for stupid reporter questions. But there will be a game and so we’re here to chat about it!

You can talk about the game right here in our GameDay Open Thread. This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime. See conversation guidelines and tips just below. Have fun!

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Thursday, April 6 - 5:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Ibou Badji (out), Jerami Grant (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Damian Lillard (out), Keon Johnson (out), Nassir Little (out), Matisse Thybulle (doubtful), Cam Reddish (questionable), Shaedon Sharpe (questionable), Trendon Watford (questionable), Drew Eubanks (probable), Kevin Knox II (probable)

Spurs injuries: Charles Bassey (out), Khem Birch (out), Doug McDermott (out), Jeremy Sochan (out), Devin Vassell (out), Devonte’ Graham (out), Zach Collins (probable), Keldon Johnson (questionable), Romeo Langoford (questionable)

SBN Affiliate: Pounding the Rock (in frustration, probably)

