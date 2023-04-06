NBA Standings Update: Blazers and Magic Play Today

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of four teams tightly grouped near the bottom of the NBA standings, fighting for position in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. The four teams include the Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards, all of which are currently separated by one solitary game.

The team with the lowest win total out of that group at season’s end will own the league’s fifth-worst record in May’s drawing, giving about a 10 percent chance at the first pick and Victor Wembanyama.

All four franchises have now been eliminated from Play-In contention.

Two teams will compete today. The Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers while the Blazers visit the San Antonio Spurs.

State of the standings: