Shaedon Sharpe Questionable Against Spurs

The Portland Trail Blazers’ lengthy injury list has expanded further with the team listing rookie Shaedon Sharpe as questionable against the San Antonio Spurs tomorrow.

INJURY REPORT 4/6 @trailblazers @ SAS (1/2):



OUT

Badji (L Knee Surgery)

Grant (L Quad Contusion)

Johnson (R Fifth Finger Fracture)

Lillard (R Calf Tightness)

Little (L Ankle Sprain)

Nurkic (R Knee Soreness)

Simons (R Foot Soreness)

Winslow (L Ankle Surgery) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) April 5, 2023

(2/2):



DOUBTFUL

Thybulle (R Knee Effusion)



QUESTIONABLE

Reddish (Lumbar Soreness)

Sharpe (L Knee Tendinopathy)

Watford (R Ankle Sprain)



PROBABLE

Eubanks (L Thoracic Spasm)

Knox II (L Knee Soreness) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) April 5, 2023

The team reports the 19-year-old Canadian rookie is suffering left knee tendinopathy, putting him in doubt for the contest.

The Blazers currently hold the league’s fifth worst record, a position they can guarantee if they lose their three remaining games against the Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. The Spurs are still in the running for the league’s second worst record and consequently appear to not have any incentive to collect wins.

Portland will already be without Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic, Justise Winslow, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson and Ibour Badji. Matisse Thybulle is also doubtful, while Cam Reddish and Trendon Watford join Sharpe as questionable.

This leaves Drew Eubanks and Kevin Knox II as probable along with available players Skylar Mays, Shaq Harrison, Jeenathan Williams Jr., Justin Minaya, Jabari Walker and John Butler Jr.

The Spurs injury report is by no means short with Charles Bassey, Khem Birch, Devonte Graham, Doug McDermott, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell out. Keldon Johnson and Romeo Langford are questionable and former Blazer Zach Collins is probable.