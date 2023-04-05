Bucks vs. Bulls, Clippers vs. Lakers Headline ESPN NBA Doubleheader

We are nearing our final ESPN NBA doubleheader of the regular season with some big matchups tonight. First, the Milwaukee Bucks host the Chicago Bulls at 4:30 p.m. (PDT), then the Los Angeles Clippers clash with the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 p.m. (PDT). A lot could be decided in that latter matchup, but you don’t have to decide who to bet on without a little help. Read on for info about these games before putting money down. Let’s dive into the action, starting, as always, with the early one.

CHI Spread: +6.5 (-105) Moneyline: +155

MIL Spread: -6.5 (-115) Moneyline: -275

Things to consider…

1) The Bucks are playing the second half of a back-to-back, so they may be a little tired. On the other hand, this also means we are likely to see a fresh Khris Middleton, who did not play the first half of the set for injury management. The Bucks are 27-5 since Middleton returned from injury on January 23.

2) That said, Milwaukee is probably going to be thin at guard with Grayson Allen (right ankle), Jevon Carter (left foot), and Pat Connaughton (right ankle) all nursing injuries. The Bulls, in contrast, have a clean bill of health with the exception of guard Lonzo Ball, who is set to undergo a third surgery on his troublesome left knee.

3) The Bucks are playing at home where they boast a 31-8 record. The Bulls should no present much of a challenge to them but stranger things have happened. With a 38-41 record, Chicago is locked into a Play-in spot and has little to gain in the standings with either result tonight.

Main takeaways: Bet on the Bucks if you’re going to put money down. The return obviously isn’t as steep, but it’s better than losing money. Milwaukee should make light work of Chicago and improve upon their league-best record.

And now, the late game.

LAL Spread: +4.5 (-110) Moneyline: +155

LAC Spread: -4.5 (-110) Moneyline: -180

1) Clippers wing Paul George (right knee) remains sidelined after suffering a nasty sprain against the Oklahoma City Thunder last month. There are no indications that his timeline for reevaluation (2-3 weeks) has shifted, and he will remain out through the end of the regular season.

2) Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (left foot) and center Mo Bamba (left ankle) did not play on Tuesday. As of writing, the injury report has not yet been released and it’s fair to consider Russell as questionable and Bamba as doubtful moving forward. More importantly, though center Anthony Davis (right foot) is questionable to play.

3) The Clippers are hosting this one, but it should not really matter given that they share an arena. Not to mention their home and away records are fairly even (Clippers 21-18 at home, Lakers 20-20 away). Look for this matchup to be decided by the stars. Lakers forward LeBron James and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard are both good to go.

Main takeaways: This matchup is pretty even and both teams, with 41-38 records, are on the cusp of the No. 6 seed. This matchup could determine who lands in the Playoffs outright and who has to scrap for it in the Play-in. Bet with your gut.

