Talk about Blazers vs. Grizzlies First Half Here!

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzles — Tuesday, April 4, 2023 — 5:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers Injuries: Jerami Grant (out), Damian Lillard (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Nassir Little (out), Justise Winslow (out), Keon Johnson (out), Ibou Badji (out), Cam Reddish (questionable), Trendon Watford (probable), Matisse Thybulle (questionable), John Butler Jr. (questionable), Kevin Knox II (questionable)

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke (out), Steven Adams (out), Ziaire Williams (out), Dillon Brooks (questionable)

Enjoy the game and Go Blazers!

