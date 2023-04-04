Blazer’s Edge Radio: The End is Near

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the team’s shameless tank job over the closing weeks of the regular season, as well as the direction of the franchise moving forward.

While the on-court play has been nearly unwatchable as a whole, rookie Shaedon Sharpe has excelled in a leading role—offering fans a glimmer of hope for the future. Recently-signed guard Skylar Mays has also stood out with a pair of impressive performances as Portland’s starting point guard.

In addition, the guys will discuss the Final Four—particularly UConn’s dominance—and reveal the Bracket Challenge winner! They’ll also give their thoughts on details from the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!