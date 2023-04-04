NBA Standings Update: Blazers, Wizards and Magic Play Tuesday

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of four teams tightly grouped at the bottom of the league-wide standings. The four teams include the Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards, all of which are currently separated by one solitary game.

The team with the worst record out of that group at season’s end will own the league’s fifth-worst record in May’s NBA Draft Lottery, giving the Blazers about a 10 percent chance at the first pick and Victor Wembanyama.

Three teams return to the court today after yesterday’s day off. The Blazers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, the Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Wizards host the Milwaukee Bucks.

Key results to watch: