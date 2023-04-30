2023 NBA Playoffs Day 16 Open Thread

Day 16 of the NBA Playoffs is one you won’t want to miss, with two tantalizing matchups tipping off at different stages in their series: One just beginning, the other reaching its anticipated conclusion.

First, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat try to keep their Cinderella run alive with a fresh series against Josh Hart and the New York Knicks. Then later, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors try to keep their dynasty run alive by pulling out a Game 7 against De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings. Oh, the drama!

This is your Game Day Discussion Thread for the day. Time and broadcast station are just below. As always, you can talk about all the action here! Game times are Pacific.

Schedule

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat —10:00 AM, ABC (Game 1)

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors — 12:30 PM, ABC (Game 7)

