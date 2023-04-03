Anthony Davis, Mikal Bridges Named NBA Players of the Week

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis and Brooklyn Nets lead man Mikal Bridges earned NBA Player of the Week honors for Week 24.

The NBA broke the news via Twitter earlier today:

Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis and Brooklyn Nets guard-forward Mikal Bridges have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 24 of the 2022-23 season (March 27 – April 2). pic.twitter.com/UZM62OilmZ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 3, 2023

Davis led the Lakers to an undefeated 3-0 week in monstrous fashion. In addition to his loaded scoring and high efficiency, Davis recorded two blocks in all three wins. Additionally, Los Angeles secured each victory by double-figure margins.

Further, Davis has been on a tear since after the All-Star break. In 17 games played, he’s had nine 30-plus point performances. L.A. has also gone 12-5 in that stretch and climbed up the Western Conference standings, prompting superstar teammate LeBron James to puff up the team and their chances at upsetting the top Western Conference seeds in the playoffs should they meet.

As for Bridges, the 26-year-old rising star played valiantly for the Nets, stopping the bleeding from a recent 1-6 stretch that saw Brooklyn relinquish their fifth seed to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference and get dangerously close to falling into play-in territory.

Bridges went to work, shooting nearly 42 percent from the three-point line en route to wins against the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz. His 42 points against Atlanta marked his third-highest scoring output of 2022-23 and also his third game with 40 or more points.

Bridges has dominated since being traded from the Phoenix Suns to Brooklyn at the trade deadline. He’s averaged 27.6 points on 49.7 percent field goal shooting and proved naysayers wrong in keeping the Nets in the mix and just days away from clinching a potential playoff berth.