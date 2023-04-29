2023 NBA Playoffs Day 15 Open Thread

The Phoenix Suns versus the Denver Nuggets is the only game on Day 15 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs schedule, but what a game it’s likely to be. The Suns made the NBA Finals a couple seasons ago. With Kevin Durant in the fold, they’re trying to make it to the ultimate round and prevail. The #1 seeded Denver Nuggets and MVP candidate Nikola Jokic will have something to say about that. Between them, they’ll provide basketball purists with the best series of the second round.
This is your Game Day Discussion Thread for the evening. Time and broadcast station are just below. As always, you can talk about all the action here! Game time is Pacific.
Schedule
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets—5:30 PM, TNT (series opener)
