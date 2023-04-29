Blazers Reacts Survey: Add a Forward to the Blazers Lineup

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Portland Trail Blazers fans and fans across the country.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant will be a free agent this summer and, though chances are small, he could leave the team. Therefore we ask you, Blazers faithful and NBA supporters alike to weigh in on which free agent you’d like to see replace Grant heading into the 2023-24 NBA season should he depart? (Providing, of course, you could make a magic sign-and-trade happen.)

Among the hot names on the market will be Kyle Kuzma, Cameron Johnson, Miles Bridges and Christian Wood. All four players possess the scoring chops to fill Grant’s shoes.

Kuzma is coming off a career season where he averaged 21.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a combo forward for the Washington Wizards. His efficiency numbers — 44.8 percent field goal shooting and 33.3 percent three-point shooting — are well below Grant’s, but he possesses the size and natural scoring ability to supplement Damian Lillard.

Cameron Johnson was recently traded to the Brooklyn Nets at this past deadline in the deal for Kevin Durant. A gem for the Phoenix Suns, Johnson found himself behind Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder in the starting lineup for much of his career.

Since joining the Nets, Johnson raised his scoring to 16.6 points per game and his steals to 1.4 takeaways per contest. His two-way potential makes him a desirable player that can blossom under Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups.

Miles Bridges has been dished out a 10-game suspension by the league, but will be cleared to return to action afterwards. He got in hot water for a domestic violence conviction that cost him the entire 2022-23 NBA season.

When last seen, Bridges broke out averaging 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds on 49.1 percent shooting from the floor. He and LaMelo Ball took the basketball world by storm in 2021-22, and Bridges earned All-Star consideration as a high-flying do-it-all scorer.

Lastly, Christian Wood has had a rocky situation with the Dallas Mavericks and may be looking to move to a different team. While his defense has been called into question, the 6-10 big man has a knack for putting the ball in the basket and would give the Blazers their first premiere natural power forward since LaMarcus Aldridge.

