2023 NBA Playoffs Day 14 Open Thread

A duo of Game 6’s could end the Sacramento Kings’ and Memphis Grizzlies’ seasons.

By Jeremy_Brener
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The 14th day of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is upon us with two elimination games.

The Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies face elimination on the road down 3-2 in their respective series.

Don’t miss your chance to watch and talk about all the storylines as they unfold with fellow fans in today’s Game Day Open Thread! Game times and conversation rules follow.

Schedule

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors, 5:00 p.m. EST, ESPN (Warriors lead 3-2)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN (Lakers lead 3-2)

Enjoy the games!

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

