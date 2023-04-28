2023 NBA Playoffs Day 14 Open Thread

The 14th day of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is upon us with two elimination games.

The Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies face elimination on the road down 3-2 in their respective series.

Don’t miss your chance to watch and talk about all the storylines as they unfold with fellow fans in today’s Game Day Open Thread! Game times and conversation rules follow.

Schedule

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors, 5:00 p.m. EST, ESPN (Warriors lead 3-2)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN (Lakers lead 3-2)

Enjoy the games!

Conversation Rules

