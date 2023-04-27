2023 NBA Playoffs Day 13 Open Thread

After a busy-as-heck, four-game schedule last night, the 2023 NBA Playoffs will offer a single contest—Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks—today. It’s an interesting one, though. Trae Young hit a miracle shot to keep his team in the action during the last meeting between these two clubs. The Celtics lead the series 3-2, but the game is in Atlanta. Could a Game 7 be in the offing?

This is your Game Day Discussion Thread for the evening. Time and broadcast station are just below. As always, you can talk about all the action here! All times are Pacific.

Schedule

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks—5:30 PM, TNT (Celtics lead 3-2)

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.