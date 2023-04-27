2023 NBA Playoffs Day 13 Open Thread

After a busy-as-heck, four-game schedule last night, the 2023 NBA Playoffs will offer a single contest—Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks—today. It’s an interesting one, though. Trae Young hit a miracle shot to keep his team in the action during the last meeting between these two clubs. The Celtics lead the series 3-2, but the game is in Atlanta. Could a Game 7 be in the offing?
Schedule
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks—5:30 PM, TNT (Celtics lead 3-2)
