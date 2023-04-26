2023 NBA Playoffs Day 12 Open Thread

The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue today with four huge games, three of which could end series. The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Miami Heat all have the opportunity to close out their first round, while the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings remain embroiled in a 2-2 tie that now heads back to Sacramento for a critical contest.

Times and broadcast stations are just below. As always, you can talk about all the action here! All times are Pacific.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers—4:00 PM, NBA TV (Knicks lead 3-1)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies—4:30 PM, TNT (Lakers lead 3-1)

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks—6:30 PM, NBA TV (Heat lead 3-1)

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings—7:00 PM, TNT (Series tied 2-2)

