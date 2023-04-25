2023 NBA Playoffs Day 11 Open Thread

The 11th day of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is upon us with three elimination games.

The Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers must win on the road to keep their seasons alive and push the series back to their backyards for Game 6.

Don’t miss your chance to watch and talk about all the storylines as they unfold with fellow fans in today’s Game Day Open Thread! Game times and conversation rules follow.

Schedule

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. PST, TNT (Celtics lead 3-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets, 6:00 p.m. PST, NBA TV (Nuggets lead 3-1)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns, 7:00 p.m. PST, TNT (Suns lead 3-1)

Enjoy the games!

