Blazers Reacts Results: Lakers Have Best Chance To Pull off First Round Upset

The first round of the NBA Playoffs have been exciting and several upsets have shocked the league.

The surprises have people talking and opinions forming, so DraftKings reached out to surveyors to figure out which team would be the most likely to pull off a first-round upset.

The results are in, and the Portland Trail Blazers faithful as well as NBA supporters voted that the Los Angeles Lakers have the strongest chance at pulling off an upset in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers received more votes than the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves by a wide margin of 50 percent or greater.

As it stands, no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win any playoff series, so it’s all but safe to count the Timberwolves out.

The Heat pulled off a big upset on the back of Jimmy Butler’s 56-point game last night against the Milwaukee Bucks and now lead 3-1, but it would be silly to think that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the best team in the NBA would go out quietly.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are all square with the Sacramento Kings as the series becomes a best-of-three. With De’Aaron Fox likely out for tonight’s Game 5, the edge can be given to Golden State, but Sacramento proved in the first two games that it can compete with the defending champs.

