Blazers PF Jerami Grant Among NBA’s Best Free Agents

The Portland Trail Blazers have a lot to do in the offseason to turn their team into a winner once more, but one of their cornerstones — Jerami Grant — may add more to their plate.

Grant will be a free agent this summer and could leave the Blazers high and dry, scrambling to adjust. Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report ranked him No. 11 on their top 30 free agents list:

“Jerami Grant has to be in the conversation for most unsung 20-point-per-game scorer in the NBA over the past three season. Since the start of 2020-21, Grant has averaged 20.7 points and 2.1 threes while shooting 37.2 percent from deep,” Bailey said. “He’s also a decent multipositional defender, but his lack of contributions in other categories (like rebounds and assists) can limit his impact a bit.”

Grant, 29, is coming off of his most efficient season as a high volume scorer, where he shot 47.5 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from the three-point line.

Further, among all 58 players across the NBA that averaged 20 or more points per game in 2022-23, only Jimmy Butler attempted less field goals than Grant.

Therefore, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist would be a welcomed addition to any team looking to add size, scoring, defense and efficiency to their starting lineup.

This past season, Grant made roughly $20.9 million. It’s safe to assume he will look for more money than that in the open market to secure or to use to entice Portland to up their price.

Father Time is also a factor at play, and players typically cash out on their heftiest and most long-term deals just prior to turning 30 years old, which usually coincides with them reaching the peak of their primes.

The moves that the Blazers make in the offseason figure to be a determinant in what decision Grant makes, but for now, he is one of the most lucrative options out there.