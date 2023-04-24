Hawks PG Dejounte Murray Suspended for Game 5 vs. Celtics After Bumping Ref

The Atlanta Hawks will play without star point guard Dejounte Murray in Tuesday’s critical Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.

The absence comes after the former All-Star was suspended Monday due to his actions towards the referees in Sunday’s Game 4 where he bumped shoulders with the official following the game, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray has been suspended for Game 5 vs. Celtics after making contact with a game official on Sunday night.

Murray averaged 20.5 points and 6.1 assists this past season with the Hawks, his first in Atlanta. After six seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, they traded him to the Hawks for three future first-round picks.

Atlanta had hoped that trading for Murray would help the team improve, but an elimination from the playoffs on Tuesday would have the Hawks back in the exact same position they were in a year ago, just without as much of a future to look forward to.