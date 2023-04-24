2023 NBA Playoffs Day 10 Open Thread

The 10th day of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is upon us with a pair of critical Game 4’s.

A pair of favorites find themselves on the road trailing in the series, but a win today could shift the momentum back in their favor.

Don’t miss your chance to watch and talk about all the storylines as they unfold with fellow fans in today’s Game Day Open Thread! Game times and conversation rules follow.

Schedule

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. PST, TNT (Miami Heat leads 2-1)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m. PST, TNT (LA Lakers lead 2-1)

Enjoy the games!

