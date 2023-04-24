Kings PG De’Aaron Fox Breaks Finger; Doubtful for Game 5 vs. Warriors

The Sacramento Kings are now in a best-of-three series with the defending champion Golden State Warriors. But they might have to play without one of their best players, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox has suffered a fractured index finger in his left shooting hand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fox is expected to be listed doubtful to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors.

Fox suffered the injury in the middle of the fourth quarter during Sunday’s Game 4, but the sixth-year pro played through it and hit a huge three down the stretch to cut the team’s deficit to a single point.

Losing Fox would be a massive blow to the Kings. He scored 38 points while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out five assists in Sunday’s loss.

Fox has been a huge key for the Kings all season long and is arguably the biggest catalyst behind the team’s historic 48-win campaign. Sacramento snapped its 17-year playoff drought and held a 2-0 lead against Golden State before dropping these past two games on the road.

Now, should Fox sit out of Tuesday’s critical Game 5, second-year point guard Davion Mitchell and backup shooting guard Malik Monk will have to pick up the load for Sacramento.