2023 NBA Playoffs Day 9 Open Thread

The ninth day of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is coming into your living room early this morning! Four more games tip off today, starting before noon and taking the action late into the evening. While one series threatens to end in a sweep, the other three matchups show narrow 2-1 series leads.
Don’t miss your chance to watch and talk about all the storylines as they unfold with fellow fans in today’s Game Day Open Thread! Game times and conversation rules follow.
Schedule
Here’s the schedule. All times are Pacific.
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 10:00 AM, ABC (2-1 Knicks)
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 12:30 PM, ABC (2-1 Kings)
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks, 4:00 PM, TNT (2-1 Celtics)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets, 6:30 PM, TNT (3-0 Nuggets)
Enjoy the games!
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
