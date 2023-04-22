What the 2023 NBA Playoffs Can Teach the Trail Blazers

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back! Marlow Ferguson returns for this 25th episode of Dave and Marlow. He and Dave Deckard review the league, and the Blazers, through the lens of the eight ongoing series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They ask what’s happening in each matchup, what players from the playoffs contenders might look good in a Portland uniform, and what lessons the Blazers might draw from all of these teams...good or bad.

Would you like Draymond Green to join the Blazers? The hosts differ on that one. What hidden Milwaukee Bucks player might help, or maybe one from the Brooklyn Nets? The great Jimmy Butler debate rages on, but somebody on this podcast also has doubts about Bam Adebayo. Is Karl-Anthony Towns washed? Do the Minnesota Timberwolves need a complete recycle? And what is DAMIAN LILLARD doing sitting courtside for Sixers-Nets?

Marlow and Dave had tons of topics planned, but never got past this fascinating postseason review!

You can listen to this episode or subscribe to the podcast here. Or just click play on the embed below.

Enjoy!