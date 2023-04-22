2023 NBA Playoffs Day 8 Open Thread

The eighth day of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is about to get underway! Four games decorate the schedule on this Saturday, including one series that could end with a sweep and two more tied, in search of an inside track.
You’re welcome to talk about all of today’s action here in our Gameday Open Thread for Saturday, April 22nd. Game times and conversation rules follow.
Schedule
Here’s the schedule. All times are Pacific.
Philadelphia 76’ers vs. Brooklyn Nets, 10:00 AM, TNT (3-0 Sixers)
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 12:30 PM, TNT (2-1 Suns)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat, 4:30 PM, ESPN (1-1 Tie)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:00 PM, ESPN (1-1 Tie)
Enjoy the games!
