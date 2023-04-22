Poll: Four More Candidates for the Trail Blazers “Big Trade”

Portland Trail Blazers fans continue to dream about the infamous “Big Trade” that General Manager Joe Cronin is chasing this summer, like Ahab after his whale. The Blazer’s Edge Mailbag is stuffed with helpful (sometimes fanciful) suggestions that the Blazers unload a young player, some salary ballast, and a whole bunch of picks for a premium player. During the Play-In Tournament, stars from the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors took the fore. Now that the actual playoffs are underway, fans are speculating about big catches from the league’s best franchises.

Listed below are the four most-mentioned players from the Mailbag inbox aside from those we’ve already covered. We’ll talk about these, and maybe one or two more, in an extended post early in the week, but before we do that, we’re polling you. If these four players were available, which would you prefer, given their abilities and the likely cost? You can share your preferences, thoughts, and analysis in the comment section.

Just to make sure we’re clear: these are the most popular players mentioned in our Mailbag questions. Including them here does not indicate an endorsement of their fitness or Portland’s ability to actually acquire them.

Mikal Bridges—6’6 Small Forward

Age: 26

Stats: 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 46.8% FG, 38.2% 3PT in 83 games

Contract: Signed through 2026 averaging $23.3 million per year

Cost to Acquire: Extreme

Jalen Brown—6’6 Wing

Age: 26

Stats: 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 49.1% FG, 33.5% 3PT in 67 games

Contract: Signed through 2024 making $28.5 million

Cost to Acquire: Extreme

Draymond Green—6’6 Forward

Age: 33

Stats: 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 52.7% FG, 30.5% 3PT in 73 games

Contract: Player Option in 2023-24 for $27.6 million, otherwise free agent

Cost to Acquire: Modest (assuming the Warriors are looking to move on)

Joel Embiid—7’0 Center

Age: 29

Stats: 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 54.8% FG, 33.0% 3PT in 66 games

Contract: Signed through 2026 with player option in 2027, averaging $52.5 million

Cost to Acquire: Prohibitive

Which of those four floats your boat most? Share below!