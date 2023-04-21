76ers MVP Candidate Joel Embiid OUT for Game 4 vs. Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to sweep the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 on Saturday, but they will be doing so without arguably their best player, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources with @Ramonashelburne: An MRI revealed Sixers star Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right knee and will miss Game 4 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday. There’s optimism he could be ready to return as soon as early next week.

This season, Embiid led the league in scoring with 33.1 points per game while grabbing 10.2 rebounds.

Embiid sprained his knee in the 76ers’ win Thursday night against the Nets where the team took a commanding 3-0 lead. No team in NBA history has ever lost a seven-game series while leading 3-0, but this could be the first domino in an epic collapse if the Sixers were to undergo one.

It’s hard to tell how serious Embiid’s injury truly is. Would he be playing in Game 4 if the Sixers were trailing? Possibly, but Philadelphia’s lead allows the team to err on the side of caution when it comes to Embiid.