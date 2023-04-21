2023 NBA Playoffs Day 7 Open Thread

The 2023 NBA Playoffs roll along tonight with a slate of three first-round games.

In Atlanta, the Hawks look to avoid going down 0-3 against the Celtics.

In NYC, the Knicks look to break the 1-1 tie against the Cavaliers.

And in Minneapolis, the Timberwolves look to chip into their deficit against the Nuggets.

You’re welcome to talk about that game, and all of the night’s action, here in our Gameday Open Thread for Friday, April 21st. Game times and conversation rules follow.

Schedule

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks, 4:00 p.m. PST, ESPN (Celtics lead 2-0)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, 5:30 p.m. PST, ABC (Series tied 1-1)

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 6:30 p.m. PST, ESPN (Nuggets lead 2-0)

Enjoy the games!

