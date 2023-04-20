2023 NBA Playoffs Day 6 Open Thread

The 2023 NBA Playoffs roll along tonight with a slate of three first-round games featuring the hottest matchups the Western Conference has to offer, plus an opener from the East. The Golden State Warriors have banned cowbells in the arena as the upstart Sacramento Kings come to visit, perhaps in an attempt to save their ears, perhaps in retaliation for forward Draymond Green being banned from the game as well. Either way, Kings fans should simply bring those “tippy sound” children’s toys that go, “Moooooooo!” because nothing is more annoying than that.

You’re welcome to talk about that game, and all of the night’s action, here in our Gameday Open Thread for Thursday, April 20th. Game times and conversation rules follow.

Schedule

Here’s the schedule. All times are Pacific.

Philadelphia 76’ers vs. Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 PM, TNT

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors, 7:00 PM, TNT

Enjoy the games!

