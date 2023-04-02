Knicks’ Win Secures Second First-Round Pick For Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will enter June’s NBA Draft with two first-round picks following today’s New York Knicks’ win against the Washington Wizards.

The Blazers dealt with the Knicks as part of a four-team deal at February’s NBA trade deadline, sending out Josh Hart and two second-round picks for Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle, Ryan Arcidiacono and a lottery-protected first-round pick.

Today’s Knicks win secures the Manhattan franchise a playoff berth, ensuring the Blazers receive that lottery-protected pick.

Portland also enters the draft with its own first-round pick, which could’ve been owed to the Chicago Bulls, but is lottery-protected until 2028. The Blazers were eliminated from the Play-In picture over the weekend ensuring their pick will land in the lottery on June 23 and stay in Portland.

The Knicks were victorious over the Wizards 118-109 with 27-point performances from New York guards Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes. They are only 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for home-court advantage.