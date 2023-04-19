2023 NBA Playoffs Day 5 Open Thread

The schedule for Day 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs will commence at 4:30 PM, Pacific on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies. That’s right. Because of the weirdness of NBA conference alignment, the first Western Conference Game in Tennessee actually starts earlier than the Eastern Conference Game in Wisconsin. All hail geography.

But the slate of games should be fun anyway. You’re welcome to talk about them here in our Gameday Open Thread for Wednesday. Game times and conversation rules follow.

Schedule

Here’s the schedule. All times are Pacific.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 4:30 PM, TNT

