Blazer’s Edge Radio: Playoff Fever

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the opening games of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, which officially kicked-off over the weekend. The highly anticipated First Round matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors has lived up to the hype and then some, but there are plenty of other intriguing storylines around the playoff bracket.

The guys will also reveal their All-NBA teams. Of particular interest will be the placement of Damian Lillard, who ranked third in the league in scoring but was limited to just 58 games.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!